Argentina's World Cup heroes touch down in Buenos Aires ahead of the grand parade

Argentina's World Cup heroes touched down in the capital city of Buenos Aires in the wee hours of Tuesday, ahead of a planned grand parade.

The victorious Argentina team pushed off from a flight in Rome before touching down at the Ezeiza International Airport where they were greeted by thousands of fans.

The first to step out of the plane was Argentine talisman Lionel Messi who cradled the much cherished golden World Cup trophy alongside him. Following Messi was coach Lionel Scaloni whose brilliant man-management and tactical fluidity led Argentina to the promised land.

The players were given a red-carpet welcome after which they made their way to a white open-top bus with 'World Champion' in Spanish written on the side. Three stars, referring to the three World Cups Argentina has won were also placed along the quote.

Such was the excitement of fans that they were willing to stay with the team wherever they went.

"We will be here all night and tomorrow as well. Tomorrow we are not working, we won't do anything and we'll go directly to the Obelisk with Argentina," 25-year-old Ayrton Kerdocas, a student was quoted as saying by AFP outside the airport.

The players and staff will be spending the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex, near the airport.

After earning the well-deserved rest, the squad, around mid-day will head to the iconic Obelisk monument for a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre. Millions are expected to throng the streets of Buenos Aires and join the parade.

According to reports, at one time, the plane carrying the Argentine heroes was being tracked by as many as 176,000 people.

Argentina won on penalties

Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday on penalties (4-2) after the game ended 3-3 at the end of extra time. Messi scored twice while France superstar bagged a hattrick to take the game to the very deep.

In the end, it was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's brilliance that allowed Messi and his teammates to fulfill the Argentine dream.