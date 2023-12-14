Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup final shirt expected to be sold for WHOPPING amount
Notably, if the set of shirts attract bids over $10.1m it will set a new benchmark for sports tops. The highest remains a whopping $10.091m paid last year for a jersey worn by the all-time great basketballer Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.
Lionel Messi continues to make the headlines in the sports world. The shirt worn by Messi during Argentina’s epic 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory, over France, in Qatar, is expected to be sold for a record-breaking $10m (£8 million), when a set of six shirts he wore during the tournament go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on Thursday.
In addition, Messi’s shirts would become the most expensive football kit ever sold if the numbers go beyond £7,142,500, paid earlier this year for the shirt worn by Argentina great Diego Maradona. The late Maradona wore the shirt when found the back of the net twice – including the iconic 'hand of God' goal – in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 World Cup Round of 8.
The Messi set comprises two shirts he wore during the group stage. The other four were worn during the knockouts -- i.e. the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. In the run-up to the finale, Argentina beat Australia (2-1), Netherlands (4-3 in penalties) and Croatia (3-0) in R-16, quarters and the semi-finals, respectively.
Speaking of Messi's run in the World Cup, the 36-year-old had a dream campaign ending with the Golden Ball award for best player. He returned with seven goals (second-most after France's Kylian Mbappe) and led the side to their third World Cup title after 36 years. In the summit clash, he scored twice where Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw following extra time.