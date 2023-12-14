Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup final shirt expected to be sold for WHOPPING amount

Lionel Messi continues to make the headlines in the sports world. The shirt worn by Messi during Argentina’s epic 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory, over France, in Qatar, is expected to be sold for a record-breaking $10m (£8 million), when a set of six shirts he wore during the tournament go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on Thursday.

Notably if the set of shirts attract bids in excess of an unprecedented $10.1m, it will set a new benchmark for sports tops. The highest remains a whopping $10.091m paid last year for a jersey worn by the all-time great basketballer Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

In addition, Messi’s shirts would become the most expensive football kit ever sold if the numbers go beyond £7,142,500, paid earlier this year for the shirt worn by Argentina great Diego Maradona. The late Maradona wore the shirt when found the back of the net twice – including the iconic 'hand of God' goal – in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 World Cup Round of 8.

The Messi set comprises two shirts he wore during the group stage. The other four were worn during the knockouts -- i.e. the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. In the run-up to the finale, Argentina beat Australia (2-1), Netherlands (4-3 in penalties) and Croatia (3-0) in R-16, quarters and the semi-finals, respectively.