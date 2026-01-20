Shock day for top players: Two top-30 seed players out in R1 of Australian Open 2026

Two players in top-30 seeds crashed out in the Australian Open 2026 men's singles on Tuesday (Jan 20). Joao Fonseca, seeded number 28, and Tallon Griekspoor, seeded number 23, lost their matches at 1573 Arena and John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park. Brazil's Fonseca lost 4-6, 6-2, 1-6, 2-6 to American Eliot Spizziri while Frenchman Griekspoor lost 6-2, 6-3, 602 in straight sets, also to American Ethan Quinn in early setbacks of year's first grand slam.

Fonseca speak on shock loss

Acknowledgeing lack of preparation and requirement of more time coming into the tournament, Fonseca, after the loss, said: "I got slowly back on court here in Melbourne, so I felt I needed more rhythm. I needed more time to prepare [my] physique.

"I tried my best today. I think [it was] bad that I wasn't 100 per cent playing, but at the same time, it gives me maturity to keep going, to understand my body, to understand my limits. I'm still young and I'm still getting experience from that."

Djokovic becomes first man to claim 100 wins in three grand slams

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who started his quest for the 25th grand slam title with a record win, is now the first player in the tennis history to get 100 wins in three grands slams. Djokovic now has won 100 or more matches in: Aus Open (100), French Open (101), and Wimbledon (102). The Serb, featuring in record equalling 81st grand slam apperance in men's singles, was on song almost for the entire match and acknowledged that he's 'blessed to be still playing' at the highest level.