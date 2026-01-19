Google Preferred
  /AO 2026 | 'Did not want to be punching bag': Top-10 seed Auger-Aliassime gives walkover to Borges

Felix Auger-Aliassime, top-10 seed at Australian Open, gives walkover to Borges as he didn't want to be 'punching bag'

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 17:30 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime, top-10 seed at Australian Open, gives walkover to Borges as he didn't want to be 'punching bag'

Auger-Aliassime gives walkover as he didn't want to be 'punching bag' Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Story highlights

The Canadian was only one set away from losing the match but a comeback could never be ruled out, especially for a top-10 seeded player. Auger-Aliassime was absolutely desolate about the injury but vowed to never let it happen again.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh at the ongoing Australian Open 2026, suffered a hearttbreak when he had to retire from his round 1 match on Monday (Jan 19) and end the campaign. Auger Aliassime was 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 down agains Portugal's Nuno Borges when he decided to pull out of the match. The Canadian was only one set away from losing the match but a comeback could never be ruled out, especially for a top-10 seeded player. Auger-Aliassime was absolutely desolate about the injury but vowed to never let it happen again.

Auger-Aliassime explains pulling out from R1 Australian Open match

"I started having them at the end of the second set," revealed Auger-Aliassime during the post-match press conference. "I thought they would pass, but with each movement I made, they hit me, even when serving, in the hamstrings and calves of both legs. On the flight back home, I will have many questions to ask myself and decisions to make to prevent this from happening again. I will review my diet, my hydration habits... I don't know. I can't stop thinking about it right now. I have overcome difficult situations in my career, but this is a great disappointment."

The 7th seed also said that he walked off as he wants to be on court wininning and not a punching a bag. "I want to be on the court winning. I want to be on the court competing with my opponent. I don't want to be just standing there, you know, like a punching bag. So there's no point, and you know to move on."

Auger-Aliassime vs Borges Australian Open 2026 match summary

The Canadian might have been a set behind against Borges, but he was on par about everything else. Both the players had made only 1 double fault and won 27 receiving points each. Auger-Aliassime (79) was just five points behind than Borges (84) in the total points tally and just one short of total games lost - indicating a comeback could not have been ruled out if the game would have continued.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

