Felix Auger-Aliassime, top-10 seed at Australian Open, gives walkover to Borges as he didn't want to be 'punching bag'

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh at the ongoing Australian Open 2026, suffered a hearttbreak when he had to retire from his round 1 match on Monday (Jan 19) and end the campaign. Auger Aliassime was 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 down agains Portugal's Nuno Borges when he decided to pull out of the match. The Canadian was only one set away from losing the match but a comeback could never be ruled out, especially for a top-10 seeded player. Auger-Aliassime was absolutely desolate about the injury but vowed to never let it happen again.

Auger-Aliassime explains pulling out from R1 Australian Open match

"I started having them at the end of the second set," revealed Auger-Aliassime during the post-match press conference. "I thought they would pass, but with each movement I made, they hit me, even when serving, in the hamstrings and calves of both legs. On the flight back home, I will have many questions to ask myself and decisions to make to prevent this from happening again. I will review my diet, my hydration habits... I don't know. I can't stop thinking about it right now. I have overcome difficult situations in my career, but this is a great disappointment."

The 7th seed also said that he walked off as he wants to be on court wininning and not a punching a bag. "I want to be on the court winning. I want to be on the court competing with my opponent. I don't want to be just standing there, you know, like a punching bag. So there's no point, and you know to move on."

Auger-Aliassime vs Borges Australian Open 2026 match summary