'Anger is justified but..': Virender Sehwag reacts to Hasan Ali facing vicious abuse over dropped catch

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali had a disappointing outing in his side's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday. While he went wicket-less with the ball, he ended up being on the receiving end of vicious abuse on social media after dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the 19th over of Australia's run chase.

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the semi-final as they successfully chased down the target of 177 runs with an over to spare. Wade, who was the hero of Australia's victory scored an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls including three consecutive sixes of Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over to take Australia over the line in a thrilling chase.

Hasan has been brutally trolled on social media by Pakistani fans, with some of them even dragging his family into the matter. While several former and current cricketers, including Pakistan captain Babar Azam have urged the fans to not abuse the fast bowler, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has also shared his views on the matter.

Sehwag said any country which loses a big game usually reacts as the Pakistani supporters have but he insisted that it is the same team that they had supported when they were winning. Shewag said the players deserve to have the backing of the fans even when the team is losing.

"Anyone who loses usually reacts in such a manner. So entire Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali for their loss. After he dropped the catch, Wade hit three sixes in three balls and finished the match. I think their anger is justified but it's the same Pakistan team they supported and so when they lose they should still be supported," Sehwag said in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Pakistan bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after losing their first game of the tournament on Thursday which turned out to be the semi-final. Australia were 96/5 in the 13th over and were in a tricky position in the game when Wade (41) combined with Marcus Stoinis (40) to share an unbeaten stand of 81 runs for the sixth wicket and take their side home in the pressure run-chase.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 14) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.