Andy Murray hits back after legacy questioned in newspaper column, Andy Roddick joins in

Andy Murray is not having the best of runs at present. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, lost in the opening round of his 2023 season-opening tournament in Brisbane to Grigor Dimitrov and went down to 32nd seed Martin Tomas Etcheverry in the first round of the Australian Open early this month. On Tuesday (Jan 31), he suffered a third-round exit at Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Thus, talks of his retirement have been doing the rounds. After his recent loss, a newspaper coloumn wrote on Murray's decision to continue playing despite lack of consistency.

Murray, on Tuesday (Jan 30), responded to the newspaper coloumn with a hard-hitting post. He wrote, "Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of." Moreover, American veteran Andy Roddick joined in and backed Murray as well.

Roddick, former US Open champion, wrote on X, "Preach! Imagine telling an accomplished iconic adult your opinion on what they should choose for work and when they should do it. This is such a dumb, thirsty article. Can’t take a legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever."

Murray returned to the court after surgery to his recurring hip injury in 2019. Since then, he has not won any major tournament but has made his presence felt. In 2022, he clawed his way back into the top 50 rankings for the first time since 2018. In 2023, he didn't have much success but displayed his grit, determination and demonstrated his enduring fighting spirit by being engaged in some lengthy and thrilling games. While he has already hinted at 2024 to be his final year, the veteran will be eager to move past his recent failures and stage a strong comeback sooner than later in the calendar year.