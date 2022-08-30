Andy Murray downs error-prone Francisco Cerundolo to reach US Open second round

Andy Murray got his US Open 2022 campaign underway with a win. Photograph:( AFP )
Andy Murray defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in his first round clash at the ongoing US Open 2022 to progress to the next round.
Andy Murray powered into the second round of the U.S. Open with a comfortable 7-5 6-3 6-3 win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, as the former world number one rolled back the years at the scene of his first Grand Slam triumph a decade ago.
The 35-year-old Scot, who has battled various injuries in recent years, raced to a 5-2 lead early in the match but dropped his level slightly before edging a tight first set and breaking quickly in the next to put 24th seed Cerundolo under pressure on a sweltering hot Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
"It is obviously nice any time, especially in those conditions and early on in a slam to get through in straight sets," said Murray. "He's a top player, it was a good win for me.
"Mentally it's not easy going into a five-set match in those conditions after the way the last few weeks have been for me, and I did well.
"I did well physically and mentally to put that to the back of my mind and find a way to get through."
Murray staved off a comeback attempt by Cerundolo to take the second set for a commanding lead and showed little signs of stepping off the gas pedal, as his opponent continued to make life difficult for himself with unforced errors.
A double break in the third set allowed twice Wimbledon champion Murray to surge ahead 4-1 and he sealed the win when Cerundolo sent a return long.
Murray next faces American wildcard Emilio Nava.