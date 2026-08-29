/‘Educate Yourself’: Anaya Bangar responds to Marizanne Kapp over WBBL row

Anaya Bangar has come down hard on criticism aimed at her by South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp over her pursuit of returning to elite women’s cricket through a potential Women’s Big Bash (WBBL) deal. Anaya, daughter of former Indian all-rounder and coach Sanjay Bangar, urged those opposed to her participation to ‘educate themselves’ on the subject.



The veteran women’s cricketer Kapp strongly condemned Cricket Australia’s decision to offer Anaya a return ticket into women’s cricket, calling it ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and that it ‘should not be allowed’. Her comments came after Cricket Australia cleared Anaya under its Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy.

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Anaya, who underwent gender-affirming surgery in March this year, is now eligible to play community cricket in any state or territory of Australia, while her eligibility from March 2027 remains subject to the policy requirements.

Anaya’s Response: ‘One Step At a Time’

While her professional return to cricket garnered reactions from everywhere, Anaya responded to Kapp’s criticism, saying, “I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia.



“If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves,” Anaya said with a shrug while speaking to PTI.



Having spent long periods in ‘survival mode’, Anaya is now beginning to process everything she had experienced during her transition and the long road back to cricket.



“...basically now, the next role is to go there and play club cricket and prove myself by my performances, and if I do well, I hopefully might have a chance to be picked for the Women's Big Bash League. So, baby steps from here, but the major part of having a place to play has been cleared,” she said.

