'An absolute disgrace': Roger Binny slams Team India's bowling performance in WTC Final

New Zealand on Wednesday defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand's two most experienced batters – Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor – guided the Kiwis to their first ICC trophy since 2000.

Team India's bowlers failed to dominate the Kiwi batsmen and failed to find much swing that could have troubled the New Zealand batsmen.

Mohammed Shami stood out from the Indian pack with four wickets, including breathtaking spells of bowling. Ishant capped it up with three while Ashwin ended up with two. Jasprit Bumrah’s off form would bother India a bit but one can expect a bowler of Bumrah’s calibre to go through it for long.

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny lashed out at Virat and Co.'s bowling attack and called it 'an absolute disgrace'.

"Watching the Indians bowl on Sunday (the third day of the Test), it was not the way to bowl in a Test in England. It was an absolute disgrace. What did the opposition do to you? What sort of a performance was this? They are playing a Test match," Binny was quoted as saying by News18.

"When you bowl, you bowl in the batsman’s half. You don’t bowl in your half. They have to play the shots. The shorter you bowl, the more the ball seams. You have to attack to take wickets, not bowl defensively," he added.