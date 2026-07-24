/Alzarri Joseph turns down West Indies Test call-up, reveals coach Darren Sammy

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has revealed that fast bowler Alzarri Joseph turned down selection for the upcoming two-Test home series against Pakistan, which begins in Tarouba on Saturday. While announcing the squad, Cricket West Indies had said that Joseph was unavailable due to personal reasons. However, Sammy offered further clarity during a press interaction ahead of the opening Test. "Yeah, it is a big loss. Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation," Sammy said.

"He was selected. I mean, he's now coming back from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection. That is a decision that is way over my head. I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection," said the coach. Joseph has represented the West Indies in 42 Tests, picking 130 wickets. The pace bowler has been a regular across all three formats for the Caribbean side.

Despite missing one of his frontline quicks, Sammy expressed confidence in the team's bowling attack heading into the Pakistan series. The West Indies pace unit includes Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and all-rounders Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul. The spin department will be led by Jomel Warrican, rookie Joshua Bishop, and captain Roston Chase.

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"What I could tell you (is that) we have a bowling line-up that we've seen that could take 20 wickets. That's the first start to winning Test matches," Sammy said when asked whether the West Indies had the bowling strength to challenge Pakistan. “We saw it in New Zealand. We saw it in the Australia series. We matched Australia with the ball. We matched New Zealand with the ball as well. And the confidence and the work that the batters have put in, you could see it bearing fruit in the Test series against Sri Lanka.”