Alyssa Healy stars as Australia beat India to lift ICC T20 Women's World Cup

Australian women's cricket team are successful in defending the title for the 4th time. They lift the T20 World Cup for the fifth time after thrashing India by 85 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. Aussies wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney's quick 115 runs-stand deflated the Indian hopes of their maiden ICC trophy.

Alyssa Healy's explosive innings was witnessed by her husband Mitchell Starc who was in the MCG. He flew from South Africa.

Healy smashed 75 runs off 39 balls. Thus innings included seven 4s and five 6s.

Her co-batswoman Beth Mooney scored a not out 78 runs off 54 runs. Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, and Rachel Haynes fail to impress but their opening pair's runs helped Australian pose a challenging total of 184 runs by 20 overs with a loss of four wickets.

Indian bowlers failed to impress, but Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets in one over. She took most wickets for the Indian team.

India hoped on No. 1 T20 batswoman Shafali Verma for her explosive that could have helped India. But she was caught behind by Alex Healy in the very third ball of the second innings.

India lost wickets like a pile of dominoes and failed to cross the 100 mark. India was all-out on 99 runs.

India failed to pose a threat for the Aussies as the hosts were dominating throughout the match.

India's Deepti Sharma scored the most of the Indian team, she scored 33 runs off 35 balls.

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy was declared the 'Player of the Match'.

Beth Mooney was declared the 'Player of the Tournament' for scoring highest runs in the tournament. She has broken the record of scoring the most runs in a tournament.