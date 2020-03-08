Live Cricket Score - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020- Australia lift cup for fifth time

Aussie skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner out!

India's Deepti Sharma scalp two wickets in one over, does this change the course of the game?

Meg Lanning c Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma 16(15) [4s-2]

Ashleigh Gardner st Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 2(3)

Aus: 157/3 (17.0)