All you need to know about Tokyo Olympics tennis draws. Novak Djokovic to start against Hugo Dellien

The first-round ties for Tokyo Olympics were revealed exactly 48 hours before players will take the court at Ariake Tennis Park, which starts on Saturday.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic will open against No.139 Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. The World No.1 is endeavoring to become the first man to finish a Golden Slam by winning every one of the four significant tennis competitions and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon and won his 20th Grand Slam title, subsequent to opening the year by winning the Australian Open and French Open.

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, the newly delegated Wimbledon women's champion will make her Olympic debut for Australia against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. She will additionally be playing doubles with Storm Sanders.

Naomi Osaka's first match in almost two months will come against 52nd-positioned Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis competition.

The second-seeded Osaka, who represents Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is getting back to rivalry after she walked out of the French Open after being fined and threatened with disqualification for refusing to attend mandatory post-match press conferences over mental health issues.

Defending champion Olympic hero Andy Murray got an extreme opener against fifteenth-positioned Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, who is seeded 10th.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.

Also, the two singles draws have created a line of captivating first-round matches, including a mouth-watering opener between defending bronze medallist Kei Nishikori and Andrey Rublev, Carla Suarez Navarro's starting against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, and Wimbledon finalist Hubert Hurkacz taking on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics to name a few.