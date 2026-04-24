/All permutations explained: When could Barcelona win La Liga title

The race for the La Liga title is all but over as Barcelona are in pole position to clinch the title. With just six matches to go in the regular season, Barcelona will look to wrap up the title as early as possible, with them having a decisive advantage. So ahead of the final leg of La Liga, here are all the details with Barcelona looking to get one better of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

What are the current standings?

As things stand, Barcelona are top of La Liga with 82 points from 32 matches, a season during which they have won 27 matches. On the other hand, Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are second with 73 points from 32 matches. This means Real can only reach a maximum of 91 points if they win all their matches from now until the end of the season.

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When could Barcelona win La Liga?

Currently, with Real still able to reach 91 points, Hansi Flick’s side needs to reach 92 points to win La Liga. This means they need 10 more points to seal the title from the six remaining matches. This also means that if Real Madrid continue to win, Barcelona will need to win their next three matches and pick a draw on matchday 36 to seal the title.

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The title could be wrapped up early, but for that, Real Madrid should drop points, while Barcelona should continue winning. If Real Madrid lose their next two matches and Barcelona win their next matches, the title race could be settled on matchday 34.

However, if Barcelona win their next two matches, then follow that with an El Clásico win over Real Madrid on May 10, then Flick’s men can seal the title on matchday 35.

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Can Real still win title?

Technically, yes, Real Madrid can still win La Liga, but for that, they will need a huge helping hand. Firstly, Real should win all their matches while hoping Barcelona don’t pick more than eight points in their remaining six games. In case Real win all their matches and Barcelona pick nine points, both teams will end with 91 points each. Since it is assumed Real will win all their matches, they will, in turn, have a better head-to-head over Barcelona as they both meet on matchday 35.