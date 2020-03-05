All Italian sporting events included Six Nations affected due to coronavirus

Italy is the worst-hit European country in terms of coronavirus outbreak. The death toll from coronavirus in Italy crossed 100 as the government announced the closure of all schools and universities until March 15 to help combat the spread of the virus.

The government said the number of deaths had surged to 107 in the last 24 hours with at least 3,000 infected. Twenty-eight people died in the country today.

As a result, sporting events in Italy are either being rescheduled or are being played in the empty stadiums.

The Italian government has announced that all sports fixtures, including England's men's and women's Six Nations matches and all Serie A games, will be played behind closed doors until 3 April to contain coronavirus.

The government released a statement that read: "There will be no sporting events with the presence of the public to prevent further contagion opportunities. Sports events and competitions of all kinds and disciplines, held in every place, both public and private, are suspended; however it is permitted to carry out the aforementioned events and competitions behind closed doors, or outdoors without the presence of the public.

"In all such cases, the associations and sports clubs, using their medical staff, are required to carry out the appropriate checks to contain the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus among athletes, technicians, managers and all accompanying persons who participate."

Serie A fixtures including Juventus and Inter Milan are postponed instead for playing matches in empty stadiums.

UEFA is going ahead with its second-leg Round of 16 ties in especially the March 17 fixture of Turin between Juventus and Lyon.