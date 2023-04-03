Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live-streaming: When and where to watch the match live on mobile & laptop? 

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live-streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to club football with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia after a record-breaking international break. The former Manchester United forward scored four goals during two European Championship qualifiers, making him the second-highest scorer during qualifying. Portugal now leads Group J. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr is trying to catch up in the Saudi Pro League, having lost their spot at the top of the table before the break.

They currently sit one point behind Al-Ittihad, led by former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Ronaldo's return to club football is highly anticipated by fans.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr live streaming details

In the US, ESPN will broadcast the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live. In the UK, Sky Sports will provide live broadcast of the match.

In the Middle East, Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has bagged the rights to broadcast the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr live.

For all international viewers, the Shahid OTT app will stream the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live worldwide.

In Italy, SportItalia will broadcast the match live.

In Portugal, Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be live telecasted by Sport TV

In France, L'Equipe will televise the match.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match details

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 5 at 00:30 AM IST. Since the match will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia, the match will start on Tuesday at 10:00 PM local time (4 PM ET & 8 PM GMT). Shahid OTT app will provide the live stream of the match.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr head-to-head

In total, Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr have met 5 times. Al-Nassr emerged victorious in three matches while the rest two matches were won by Al-Adalah.

Prediction: There is a 60% chance of Al-Nassr winning the clash.

When will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be played on Tuesday, April 4. (April 5 as per IST).

What time will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match start?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will start at 4 PM ET, 8 PM GMT, 10 PM local time and 00:30 AM IST (April 5).

Where will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia.