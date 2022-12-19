ugc_banner

After the final show at 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans react with hilarious Messi vs Mbappe memes

Doha, Qatar Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2022: What a match! After a much heart-racing finale match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans and supporters were quick to react to how the match played out and flooded social media with memes. 

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 18 December, after defeating defending champions France by 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after extra time. Argentina has won the World Cup three times. The trophy was last lifted by Diego Maradona in Mexico City back in 1986.\Mbappe, who had a standout performance for Les Bleus, won the Golden Boot award for scoring eight goals and assisting two others as he nearly led France to a record title defence.  

France was almost absent in the first half, but Mbappe single-handedly brought France back into the game and kept them there until the final minute, when Martinez took away the dream of France winning the World Cup title.

As soon as the finals were over Argentina fans took to social media to celebrate their favourite team’s win with heartwarming tweets and memes. Take a look at some of the memes:

The highlight of the final match apart from the Argentina team was also the French player, Kylian Mbappe. Memes abound on social media following an unforgettable World Cup final, whether it was the crucial moment in the game that proved to be a turning point or the fact that Mbappe suddenly woke up in the second half and chose violence. 

As Ryan Reynolds says, the football final match was a gorgeous game. Messi and Mbappe both scored in the extra time to take the game to the penalties before the legendary footballer himself, Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Paredes, and Gonzalo Montiel scored for Argentina and the team lifted the trophy. 

