In Pics| Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Written By: Riya Teotia Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

The moment that Lionel Messi craved for all his life finally came to reality on Sunday, as Argentina defeated the defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in Lusail to clinch their third FIFA World Cup title. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, with support from his teammates, Messi carried the team on his shoulders. Lionel Scaloni breathed new life into the veteran superstar, who was sizzling in his last dance in Qatar. After the victory, Argentinian players carried Messi on their shoulders, and the party started in their dressing room shortly after the celebrations at the Lusial Stadium, Doha. Messi's score in the 108th minute broke the whole team and its fans into joyous and enthralling celebrations. This was Argentina's 3rd World Cup title and first WC with Messi leading the team, taking it to 4-2 against France and painting the stadium in blue.

The game changer: penalty shoot-out

Argentina celebrating after winning the penalty kick shoot-out against the defending champion, France. The teams reached full time with a 3-3 tie, the game was then headed into 30 extra minutes in a 2-2 tie. Argentina scored four of the penalty kicks to France's two.

(Photograph: AFP )

The MOMENT!

Argentina's forward nd god of football, Lionel Messi kissed the FIFA World Cup trophy after receiving the trophy from from FIFA President Gianni Infantino next to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. After lifting the trophy, the captain gestures towards his teammates and what followed was a sight to behold.

(Photograph: AFP )

Congratulations and celebrations

Argentina's players celebrated at the trophy ceremony in full galore. Messi's appearance at the World Cup, for the 26th time, was a record in itself, breaking what was previously a tie with Germany's Lothar Matthäus. Those matches have been spread over five World Cups, beginning in 2006. Messi's 12 goals mean he is tied with Pelé in sixth place for most World Cup goals scored by a single player in the tournament's history.

(Photograph: AFP )

Make way for the champions

Argentina's defender, Gonzalo Montiel and forward, Lautaro Martinez lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium while the forward, Paulo Dybala landed a kiss on the shinning trophy and looked up in the sky as if this match was some divine intervention.

(Photograph: AFP )

Paint the town blue

Right after the trophy ceremony, the Argentina team and the new champions let loose and painted the stadium blue with singing, dancing and joyous jumping around the Lusail Stadium in Doha. The players hop onto the goal post and celebrated with supporters and fans around the stadium.



(Photograph: AFP )

The one with the woman behind the G.O.A.T

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo poses while holding the World Cup Trophy at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium, Doha. Antonela was in the stadium for the finale match and was continuosly cheering the teams from the stands.

(Photograph: AFP )

A family celebration

Argentina's captain celebrated the win with his family at the Lusail Stadium. "Let's go, Argentina!" Messi roared into a microphone on the field in the post-match celebrations.



(Photograph: AFP )