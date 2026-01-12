/After Pant, another key Indian player falls prey to injury; ruled out of New Zealand ODIs

After Rishabh Pant, another key Indian player, all-rounder Washington Sundar, has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Part of the playing XI in the just-concluded Vadodara ODI, Sundar suffered a side strain and is now ruled out of the remaining two matches. Considering the discomfort that he felt while batting in the second innings, it remains unclear if he could attain fitness in time for the upcoming five T20Is against the Kiwis. Should the worst happen, his chances of retaining his place in the side for next month’s T20 World Cup would grow bleak.

The five-match T20Is begin in Nagpur on January 21, while the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka gets underway on February 7. Sundar was picked in India's 15-man squad for the first showpiece event of the year.



"Yes, Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand (at Rajkot on Jan 24 and at Indore on Jan 28) due to the side strain he picked up during the first ODI at Vadodara on Sunday night," a BCCI source said in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).



Sundar becomes the second Indian player, after Pant, to get ruled out of the New Zealand ODIs. While Pant sustained a blow while batting in the nets ahead of the first ODI, Sundar suffered one on the game day, with India losing two key players in two successive days.



"Pant felt a sudden onset [of] discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India's practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," a BCCI statement on Pant’s injury read.



"He was taken for MRI scans immediately, and the BCCI medical team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (oblique muscle tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series,” the statement added.



The BCCI was quick in naming Pant’s replacement in 24-year-old uncapped gloveman Dhurv Jurel, who linked up with the Indian squad ahead of the first ODI. The board, however, is yet to announce Sundar’s replacement.