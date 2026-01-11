/Dhruv Jurel named Rishabh Pant’s replacement for New Zealand ODIs; check updated Team India squad

In a massive blow to India, star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand with a side strain starting on Sunday (Jan 11) in Vadodara. The BCCI was quick in naming his replacement, bringing in gloveman Dhruv Jurel in his place for the 50-over series. The 24-year-old will link up with the Indian Team ahead of the series opener at the VCA stadium.

A BCCI statement reveals Pant felt discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area on the eve of the first ODI, and was later taken for scans, which further ruled him out of the New Zealand ODIs.

"Pant felt a sudden onset [of] discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India's practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," a BCCI statement said. "He was taken for MRI scans immediately, and the BCCI medical team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (oblique muscle tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series."

However, Pant’s injury would not affect Team India’s combination as batting mainstay KL Rahul would continue in his role as the designated ODI keeper (in the pecking order).



The left-hander, who made inroads with a couple of fifties for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, also helping them reach the quarterfinals, would be away from international cricket until IPL concludes, with no Test or One-Day cricket scheduled till then.



Meanwhile, Jurel, who is yet to make his ODI debut, will be available as KL Rahul’s backup in the ODI side. The emerging prospect enters the ODI fray on the back of six fifty-plus scores in his last seven List A innings. While he converted two of those into three-digit scores (for Uttar Pradesh) during the VHT, he returned with below-par scores of 14, 13, 0 and 2 in four innings against South Africa during home Tests.

Here is Team India’s updated ODI squad for the New Zealand series –