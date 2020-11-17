After receiving Islamist threats, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan apologises for attending Hindu ceremony in India

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 17, 2020, 12.48 PM(IST)

Shakib Al Hasan. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to make a public apology after he received Islamist threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India. 

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to make a public apology after he received Islamist threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India. 

The leading all-rounder is the latest victim of increasingly vocal Islamists, who also staged massive anti-France rallies in recent weeks over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Shakib ignited a storm of social media protests in the Muslim majority country – Bangladesh – after attending a ceremony in Kolkata dedicated to a Hindu goddess.

Islamic preachers in Bangladesh say that people shouldn’t attend ceremonies and events of other faiths. 

ALSO READ: Australia virus cluster raises question marks over India cricket tour

"I was on the stage for barely two minutes. People are talking about this and thought I inaugurated it," Shakib told an online forum late Monday.

"I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise," he said.

"As a practising Muslim, I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong," he added.

Shakib spoke hours after man-made personal threats against him on a Facebook live forum for "hurting religious sentiment". The man later apologised and went into hiding.

ALSO READ: 'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era: Former Pak speedster Aaqib Javed

Police state that they are trying to nab the man and were searching for a knife that was shown during the forum.
Shakib is currently the number one all-rounder in ICC ODI Rankings. In October 2019, he was found to have breached the ICC anti-corruption code and was banned for two years with one year suspended.

In 2015, Shakib became the first cricketer ever to hold the ICC top all-rounder spot in all three formats of the game.
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Nov 10, 2020 | 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
(15.2 ov) 130/2
VS
ZIM
129/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 10, 2020 | Final
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(18.4 ov) 157/5
VS
DC
156/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App