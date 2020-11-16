Australia virus cluster raises question marks over India cricket tour

Sudden restriction to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Australia has complicated preparations for India’s tour of Australia with Test captain Tim Paine reportedly forced into self-isolation and questioned being raised over his availability for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Australian health and cricketing authorities on Monday said it was too early to predict what the sudden spike of virus cases around Adelaide would mean for India’s tour, which is set to kick-start on November 27.

Kohli-led Team India is scheduled to play three ODIs, as many T20s in Sydney and Canberra before travelling to Adelaide for the first Test on December 17-21.

Adelaide has become the epicentre of Australia’s effort to curb the pandemic with 17 cases linked to an outbreak in hotel confinement.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli's absence a new opportunity for someone else, feels Pat Cummins

Some of the Australian states on Monday imposed restrictions on domestic travel that could hamper both Indian and Australian squads’ movement.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine and other players from multiple states were asked to isolate after travelling to South Australia where they had been playing Sheffield Shield.

South Australian state premier Steven Marshall said that he was hopeful that the spike in cases could be brought under control in time.

ALSO READ: 'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era: Former Pak speedster Aaqib Javed

"The cricket is still some time down the track and we'll deal with this as quickly as we possibly can," he said.

"If we act quickly and decisively, we get in front of this, I'm hopeful that we can get this resolved in the coming weeks."

Whereas Aussie vice-captain Pat Cummins hinted that there was still uncertainty about the impact of the outbreak.

"To be honest I'm not sure how that might affect us in a few weeks when we're due to go over there," he said.

"Cricket Australia have thought of every continency... coming up with different options, different plans. So I'm sure whatever we have to do we'll find a way."

