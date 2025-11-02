/AFG vs ZIM: Afghanistan edge Zimbabwe by nine runs to seal series

A 159-run first-wicket stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set up Afghanistan for a nine-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday and a 3-0 sweep of a Twenty20 series. Gurbaz made 92, Zadran 60 and Sediqullah Atal a brisk, unbeaten 35 as the tourists posted 210-3 at Harare Sports Club. Opener Brian Bennett (47) and captain Sikandar Raza (51) offered Zimbabwe hope with a third-wicket partnership of 85, before being all out for 201 from the last delivery of the series.

Afghanistan won the previous two matches by 53 runs and seven wickets after suffering a heavy loss in a one-off Test.

Gurbaz fell eight runs short of a second T20 century after Raza made a superb catch at deep cover off the bowling of Richard Ngarava. His 48-ball knock included five sixes and eight fours.

Ibrahim Zadran, top scorer in the previous two victories, made his third straight half century in the series off 49 deliveries. He hit seven foursbefore his off stump was uprooted by Brad Evans.

Evans was the most successful Zimbabwe bowler, taking 2-33 in four overs, after the Afghans won the toss and opted to bat.

Raza hit two sixes and seven fours before being bowled by Mohammad Nabi midway through the innings when his attempted sweep saw the ball bounce off the pitch, hit his glove and deflect on to the stumps.

Bennett followed his skipper to the pavilion 13 balls later, caught by Zadran when trying to loft the ball over mid off. His 31-ball stand included two sixes and three fours.