AFG vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 as the Asian nation looks to continue their dream run in ICC tournaments. Playing in their maiden Champions Trophy clash, Afghanistan have enjoyed playing in ICC tournaments having caused major upsets in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the key contest between Afghanistan and South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisment

What time will the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (Feb 21) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Afghanistan 2 wins, South Africa 3 wins, no results - 0

In Asia: Afghanistan 2 wins, South Africa 2 wins

In ICC tournaments: Afghanistan 0 wins, South Africa 2 wins

In Champions Trophy: Afghanistan 0 wins, South Africa 0 wins

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the National Stadium in Karachi as South Africa and Afghanistan look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both Afghanistan and South Africa look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers while the temperature ranges between 25 degrees and 30 on the match day.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy: Pak skipper Muhammad Rizwan offers update on Fakhar Zaman injury



Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka