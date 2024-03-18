AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE in India on mobile

AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Afghanistan (AFG) and Ireland (IRE) will clash in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Monday. While Ireland defeated Afghanistan in the opening game by 38 runs, Afghanistan bounced back in the 2nd T20I and defeated Ireland by ten runs.

Previously, both teams have clashed in 25 T20I matches. Afghanistan has won 17 of these, while Ireland has won eight. In their previous encounter, Afghanistan batted first and scored 153 runs. Mohammad Nabi smashed a half-century in 38 balls, while Sediqullah Atal scored 35 runs in the top order.

Meanwhile, despite having a good beginning with the batt, with Andrew Balirnie (45) and Paul Stirling (24), Ireland's middle order collapsed within 16 overs. Gareth Delany's resilience with 39 runs off 18 balls did not pay off.

Afghanistan's captain, Rashid Khan, showed prowess in the bowling attack. He took four wickets for 14 runs in four overs. The upcoming match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be thrilling as both teams aim to win the series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match.

When is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I is on March 18.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match start?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I will begin at 09:30 pm IST.

Where is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match being played?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, will host the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I.

Which TV channel will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

FanCode app and website will broadcast the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq,Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland:

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White