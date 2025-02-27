Afg vs Aus, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Champions Trophy 2025 will have a key clash on Friday (Feb 28) as Afghanistan take on Australia in a do-or-die contest. A win for Afghanistan will see them book their place in the last four in the first attempt while a win for the Aussies will see them and South Africa clinch a place in the semis. Ahead of the key clash, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (Feb 28) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Aus Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.