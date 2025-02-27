The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has allotted a September window for the latest edition of the Asia Cup 2025 with eight teams participating in the tournament. The premier continental tournament which was supposed to be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to be hosted at a neutral venue after continued friction between India and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations. The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in T20I format between the second and fourth week of September according to media reports.

September window for Asia Cup 2025

According to a prominent report by Cricbuzz, Asia Cup 2025 will have eight teams with 19 matches taking place. Considering the humid weather conditions, the T20I format will suit better for teams to play in September. The eight teams competing in the Asia Cup 2025 will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The group winners and runners-up will play in the Super Four stage which could facilitate the multiple India vs Pakistan matches.

The format is likely to see India and Pakistan paired up in one group with them likely to meet in the Super Four. In case the two teams advance to the final, they are likely to meet in the final of the tournament as well.

Which country will host Asia Cup 2025?

The report further states that the BCCI will remain the official host of the Asia Cup 2025, but with friction between India and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations at its peak, the tournament will be hosted at a neutral venue. Sri Lanka and UAE are under consideration for the neutral hosts to avoid any diplomatic conflict.

Similarly, in future tournaments when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the host, the Asia Cup will be again allotted to a neutral nation.