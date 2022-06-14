'Absolutely.....' - Sunil Gavaskar reacts after value of IPL media rights goes through the roof

The IPL media rights auction has become a huge talking point on social media and elsewhere. On Day 2 of the auction, the media rights in Package A and Package B (which include Digital and TV rights in the Indian subcontinent) were reportedly sold for a whopping INR 44,075 crores (i.e. 440.75 billion), putting the valuation of each and every IPL match in excess of INR 100 crore (INR 1000 million).

Thus, IPL continues to grow each year. Moreover, the premier T20 tournament has now created history, seeing the highest amount that the media rights of any cricket league in the world have ever been sold for. Thus, it continues to give a strong statement itself about the unprecedented growth of IPL.

Monitoring the IPL media rights auction from sidelines, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar also reacted to the humongous growth of the cash-rich league worldwide. In an exclusive interaction with India Today, Gavaskar said, "I never thought that after the first year that the IPL started that these would be the numbers that they would be reaching after 15 years."

"This is absolutely terrific and congratulations to everybody concerned. You are looking at the quality of the coverage. Because the numbers have always been good, the viewers loved it. But this number today, which we have got is mind-boggling. I just want to congratulate the BCCI, the TV executives. They will make sure that the viewer will get a big bang for the buck," added the former Indian captain.

ALSO READ | IPL media rights: Action to resume on Day 3 after whopping sale of Indian broadcast & digital packages

As of now, the names of the winners have not been out as the auction of packages C and D are underway on Tuesday (June 15). Nonetheless, one and all will surely know who have emerged as the winners of the IPL media rights auction in Mumbai.

Irrespective of the winner, IPL's rise has been unbelievable and the upcoming five-year cycle is set to give plenty to cheer for the league's ardent fans across the globe.