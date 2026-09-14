/Aaqib Javed and Wahab Riaz face exit as Naqvi prepares major PCB overhaul

Weeks after PCB released seven first-team players and Test coaches in a drastic shakeup after Pakistan conceded the Test series in England, board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set for a further overhaul. The latest reports suggest that chief selector Aaqib Javed and women’s team mentor Wahab Riaz are likely to be removed from their respective posts. Naqvi, who recently made headlines in the women’s Asia Cup trophy handover saga, has put Javed and Riaz on notice. While Javed could be out sooner rather than later, Riaz will not be associated with the women’s team following the Asian Games in Japan.

“Even Mohsin Naqvi has now realised that some radical measures are required to end the losing streak and abrupt happenings in Pakistan cricket. So, these changes are now on the cards,” a source close to the matter revealed, as quoted by PTI.

Aaqib has been at the centre of things since assuming his role, and is seen as the central figure behind several significant cricketing decisions over the past two years. However, his most controversial move was the sweeping changes he made midway through the England Test series, sending several players back home with one Test remaining.

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Javed has also been widely blamed for the uncalled-for turmoil in Pakistan Cricket, with frequent changes in coaching staff and among captains in recent times making headlines. Moreover, the source close to the information also revealed how white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has prompted the decision-makers to remove Javed from his post, as Hesson has shown interest in taking charge of the Test side.

The source also claimed that PCB will negotiate with a few foreign coaches to take over as the head coach of the women’s team following the Asian Games.

“Naqvi will soon hold a high-level meeting with his aides and also take the governing board members into confidence before final decisions are made on the changes,” he said.

Hesson Wants No Interference

Mike Hesson has agreed to take charge of the Test side too, but on a few conditions: he needs time to set things right in the red-ball format. He would only accept the position if he is assured a confirmed timeframe and no interference in his decision-making.

Meanwhile, the ball is now in Mohsin Naqvi’s court, who was recently in Dubai for the Women’s Asian Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. As the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, he was supposed to hand over the trophy to India.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the interior minister in Pakistan’s ruling government.