4th Test: India pushing conditions to extremities, ball will turn from ball one - Ben Foakes

Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes on Sunday said that England are expecting a turning pitch for the fourth Test against India, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 4. India lead the four-Test series 2-1 after winning the last two matches by 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

The pink-ball Test turned up to be controversial with many former England cricketers and pundits criticising the pitch, which, according to them, turned from the first day. Ahead of the series decider between India and England, Foakes was pretty much clear in regards to what to expect from the pitch as the youngster said that the players know what they are going to get in Ahmedabad while adding that India are "pushing their conditions to the extremities.”

Foakes further said that England expect the ball to spin for the first delivery suggesting it is going to be another turner at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We know what we are going to get. They are pushing their conditions to the extremities. We know it's going to spin quite considerably from ball 1. So, it will be about trying and play well in those conditions,” Foakes said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

When asked about his experience of wicket-keeping in Indian conditions, Foakes said he has never witnessed pitches like in the last two Test matches while saying they were the toughest games, he has kept wickets.

"Last two matches have been the toughest I have kept at ever. With the ball skidding and spinning in the third Test, it was quite challenging,” Foakes quipped.

With India leading the series 2-1, Virat Kohli & Co will push for a win to take the series 3-1. Foakes said if England can conclude the series at 2-2 then it will be a monumental achievement for the visitors.

"We are still in the series and if we can get a 2-2 result from here, In India, that will be an incredible achievement,” Foakes said.