3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar gives lifeline to Innocent Kaia with no mankad appeal, later dismisses him for cheap

India and Zimbabwe are involved in the third and inconsequential ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Monday (August 22). After KL Rahul-led Men in Blue opted to bat first and rode on Shubman Gill's maiden international ton, 130 off 97 balls, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar made heads turn as soon as Zimbabwe's 290-run chase commenced.

As soon as the run-chase kicked off, Chahar had the opportunity to mankad opener Innocent Kaia on the first ball of the second innings. Seeing Kaia way outside the crease, Chahar wiped off the bails at the non-striker's end but refused to appeal. With the Indian speedster not appealing, the Zimbabwean batter was given a reprieve. However, he couldn't make the most of the lifeline provided as Chahar got the better of him in his second over itself and the right-hander made the long walk back to the pavillion for 6. The decision had not gone in favour of Innocent before stand-in captain Rahul went upstairs for a successful review.

Here's how Chahar went for dismissing Innocent resorting to the controversial mode of dismissal before refraining from it:

Talking about the clash, Rahul & Co. have dominated from the word go. After openers Shikhar Dhawan-Rahul's first-wicket stand ended at 63 runs, No. 3 batter Shubman went onto score a fine century -- his first across formats -- and ended with an impressive 130, laced with 15 fours and a six. Ishan Kishan gave him good support and departed for a 61-ball 50 as India posted a challenging 289-8 in 50 overs.

Chahar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have taken wickets at regular intervals for Team India as the visitors are closing in on a big win, which will help them whitewash the series with ease.