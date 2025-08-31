/2nd ODI: Pathum Nissanka’s hundred powers Sri Lanka to series win over Zimbabwe

A Pathum Nissanka century set up Sri Lanka for a five-wicket one-day international win over Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday with three balls to spare, and a 2-0 series victory. The 27-year-old right-hand opener claimed his seventh ODI ton by making 122 off 136 balls. His knock including 16 fours. He put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka (71), taking the tourists to 236-4 with 33 balls remaining.

Replying to a Zimbabwe total of 277-7 off 50 overs, Sri Lanka reached 278-5 to seal a second straight ODI series victory after a 2-1 win over Bangladesh.

Also read | IPL founder Lalit Modi hits back at Sreesanth’s wife for her outburst over viral slapgate video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Nissanka ton, coupled with his 76 runs in a thrilling seven-run first ODI win on Friday, earned him the player of the series award.

"It has been a little while since I have been among the runs in one-day internationals, so I am glad I was able to score some here," said Nissanka. "I wanted to do well for the team and I trusted myself. It was tougher to bat during the powerplay and the Zimbabwe bowlers performed well."

Asalanka hailed Nissanka: "I wanted to see a big hundred and Pathum supplied that. Both teams fought hard. I just told the team to do the basics well.

"Young players are doing a good job for the team. I asked the batters to play with less risk and to run hard. They did."

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (20) had regrets: "The series could have gone differently. It could have been 1-1.

"Today we missed an opportunity to be more aggressive when batting in the middle overs. The small chances make a bit difference at the end of the day."

Nissanka, who fully exploited some poor Zimbabwe field placings, departed when his pull shot past deep mid-wicket was caught by substitute Wessly Madhevere.

Asalanka carried on until the fifth ball of the penultimate over when he skied a delivery and Brian Bennett raced from the ropes to make the catch.

Quick Richard Ngarava (2-53) and seamer Brad Evans (2-54) did best among the Zimbabwe bowlers.

Earlier, Ben Curran (79) and Sikandar Raza (59 not out) played pivotal roles in the Zimbabwe innings after they were put in to bat by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera (3-52) was the pick of the visiting bowlers, capturing the wickets of Bennett (21), Tony Munyonga (10) and Evans (8).