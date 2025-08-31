/IPL founder Lalit Modi hits back at Sreesanth’s wife for her outburst over viral slapgate video

The founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, hits back at former Indian seamer S Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, after she lashed out at him and Michael Clarke for posting the infamous ‘slapgate video’, involving Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh from the inaugural edition in 2008. The incident, which saw Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth following the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) game in Mohali, remains the most-talked-about controversy in this cash-rich league. Lalit Modi also claims to punish Harbhajan Singh for his intolerable act, slapping an 11-match ban on him. However, years later, Modi publicly released that unseen video of Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth, irking the latter’s wife.

Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, slammed Modi and Clarke in a series of Instagram stories, calling it (the act) disgusting, heartless and inhuman.



“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman," one of Bhuvneshwari’s now-unavailable Instagram stories read.

Modi, replying to her remarks, hits back, stressing that he merely shared the truth, further describing the former Indian quick as a victim of that instance.



"I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded," Lalit Modi said, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

Reopening of scars



Continuing her rant over this slapgate video, Sreesanth’s wife also wrote, "@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

