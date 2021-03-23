1st ODI: BCCI gives update on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on the injuries sustained by Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer during the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both Rohit and Iyer sustained injuries while batting and fielding respectively and didn't take the field in the second innings of the match.

Shreyas Iyer has subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. The Indian batsman has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the ongoing first ODI against England. Whereas Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later and won't take the field.

Meanwhile, India posted a mammoth total of 317/5 in 50 overs following a late blitz by debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul. Earlier on the day, Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 runs to give India a good start while Virat Kohli also scored a sublime 56.

England, in reply, started the chase in a blistering fashion as openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy went after the Indian bowlers from the word go. The duo stitched a 135-run stand in just 14.2 overs before Roy was sent packing by Prasidh Krishna whereas Bairstow departed for 94.

The visitors would be confident of chasing down the score following the kind of start they enjoyed. However, Indian bowlers would be looking to pick a couple of quick wickets to put pressure on England. After 24.1 overs, England were 175/4.