/'When you have a bunch of young bowlers': SRH skipper Ishan celebrates win over CSK

After SRH’s victory against Chennai Super Kings, skipper Ishan Kishan praised the team’s young and relatively inexperienced bowling unit for stepping up under pressure, while also pointing out that the batting group needs more discipline in shot selection. Thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH posted a competitive total of 195. The young pace attack, featuring Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge and Nitish Kumar Reddy, along with spinner Shivang Kumar, then successfully defended the score. Although Praful was expensive during the powerplay, the bowling group tightened things up in the latter stages to restrict CSK and seal a 10-run win.

Speaking after the match, Ishan said he was pleased to see the young bowlers developing confidence and executing their plans. He emphasised the importance of backing them despite inexperience, noting their steady improvement in training sessions.

“Lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers coming up with their plans. Looking at them, look at them getting better day by day at training, you have to trust them,” said Kishan.

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He also admitted the batting unit fell short by around 30–40 runs and stressed the need for smarter shot choices. Ishan added that the team is not focusing on the points table and prefers to take things one game at a time.

"I felt we were 30-40 short, need to be a lot better in our shot selection. Not looking at the points table, need to keep our head down, we will take it one match at a time and see how it goes," he added.

Player of the match Eshan, who took crucial wickets of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan, also said during the post-match presentation, "Before the match we had a good plan, and we know the Hyderabad wicket, after 10 overs it reverses.

Actually, Ishan was coming for me, he asking me - what kind of deliveries you are going to bowl. At the bowling crease, I decide what to bowl. The reverse is very important for me and the other bowlers. It's a good wicket-taking delivery."



SRH has now jumped to fourth spot in the points table, with three wins and three losses.CSK is at the seventh spot, with two wins and four losses.CSK put SRH to bowl first, and half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (59 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (59 in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took SRH to 194/9.



During the run-chase of 195, CSK was in contention courtesy of knocks from Ayush Mhatre (30 in 13 balls, with five fours and a six), Matthew Short (34 in 30 balls, with three fours) and Sarfaraz Khan (25 in 16 balls, with three fours), but spells from Eshan (3/29), Nitish (2/31), Sakib Hussain (1/32) and Shivang Kumar (1/18) kept the pressure on CSK during the second half, leaving them 10 runs short.