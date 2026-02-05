/'We haven’t refused to play against Pakistan': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday (Feb 5) has said that India has not refused to play against Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and explained that the decision came from the Pakistan’s side. He also said that the Indian team has already booked their tickets to travel to Colombo for the match against Pakistan, scheduled for Feb 15. However, Pakistan government has not allowed its team to play the match in Colombo, although no official communication has been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to media reports, the decision is being linked to the support for Bangladesh, who was ousted of the World Cup after they refused to play their matches in India, saying there were security concerns.

"We haven’t refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused", Suryakumar said while speaking at the captains’ day press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"First we will play in Mumbai, then head to Delhi and then travel to Colombo. I feel their decision isn’t in my control," Suryakumar added.

The T20 World Cup will begin on Saturday (Feb 7) and one of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Under an agreement with the BCCI and the ICC, Pakistan is scheduled to play all its matches in Sri Lanka.