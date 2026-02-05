/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir
Cricket great Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian batter in T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,292 runs in 35 matches. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries.
Former Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 1,220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes 12 half-centuries.
Yuvraj Singh, known for his power hitting, is third on this list. In 31 T20 WC matches, he scored 593 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 128.91. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
Indian legend and a multi-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, is fourth on the list with 529 runs in 33 matches at an average of 35.26, including 36 fours and 16 huge sixes.
Gautam Gambhir scored 524 runs in 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 118.01. With four half-centuries, he provided solidity at the top and played crucial knocks in pressure games.