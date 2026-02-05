LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 13:36 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli - 1,292 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 1,292 runs

Cricket great Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian batter in T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,292 runs in 35 matches. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma - 1,220 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 1,220 runs

Former Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 1,220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes 12 half-centuries.

Yuvraj Singh - 593 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh - 593 runs

Yuvraj Singh, known for his power hitting, is third on this list. In 31 T20 WC matches, he scored 593 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 128.91. His tally also includes four half-centuries.

MS Dhoni - 529 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni - 529 runs

Indian legend and a multi-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, is fourth on the list with 529 runs in 33 matches at an average of 35.26, including 36 fours and 16 huge sixes.

Gautam Gambhir - 524 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gautam Gambhir - 524 runs

Gautam Gambhir scored 524 runs in 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 118.01. With four half-centuries, he provided solidity at the top and played crucial knocks in pressure games.

Trending Photo

Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher
8

Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher

How can weather affect a rocket launch?
7

How can weather affect a rocket launch?

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Head over Heels to All of Us Are Dead: K-dramas featuring actress Cho Yi Hyun
9

Head over Heels to All of Us Are Dead: K-dramas featuring actress Cho Yi Hyun

T20 World Cup Bowling Records: Meet bowlers with most wickets, best bowling, most runs conceded and more
5

T20 World Cup Bowling Records: Meet bowlers with most wickets, best bowling, most runs conceded and more