/'Want my bat do the talking': Rishabh Pant silences critics after match-winning knock against SRH

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant hit back at his critics, saying he prefers to let his performance do the talking, after leading his side to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 28-year-old scored an unbeaten 68 off 50 balls, helping his team chase down 157 on the final ball of the match in Hyderabad. Before this game, Pant had been under pressure due to a lack of runs, with questions also raised about his captaincy. However, he said the trust of his teammates and coaches matters most, adding that he is working hard and wants his bat to speak for him.

“I’m preparing well and want my bat to do the talking. My teammates and management see the work I put in, that’s what matters," he said at the post-match presentation.

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“When it ends well, everything feels good, but my focus has been on preparing well and giving my full commitment."

The wicket-keeper batter described the win as a significant boost for the team, particularly because of the tense finish, saying that seeing games through in such situations builds confidence. He further praised the bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Manimaran Siddharth, for keeping the opposition’s score low and making the chase easier.

On the team’s overall mindset, Pant explained that it is important to strike a balance between self-criticism and acknowledging positives.