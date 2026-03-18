/'STATEHOOD': Trump bats for Venezuela as US state #51 after USA loses World Baseball title

US President Donald Trump managed to politicise the World Baseball Final, played between the USA and Venezuela on Tuesday (Mar 17) when he asked on his social media platform Truth followers a question: "STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" Trump's post came after Venezuela had defeated Italy in the semis and now the South American country has beaten the Baseball superpower to lift their maiden World Baseball title. Venezuela beat USA 3-2 in the final and Trump posted once again posted, this time more so a statement than a question: "STATEHOOD!!! President DJT." Trump, notably, had authorised the capture of Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro in January in a move that had shocked the world.

Trump bats for Venezuela as US state #51 after USA loses World Baseball title

In a thrilling final, played at Miami's LoanDepot Park, Venezuela's Eugenio Suárez drove in the winning run in the top of ninth against a MLB star-studded USA team. In the bottom of ninth, Daniel Palencia struck out Roman Anthony with 100mph heater and the Venezuelan players ran onto the field of dreams and were absolutely esctatic. With the loss, USA remains trophyless since 2017 in the World Baseball.

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"Nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we win the championship today," an Suarez said afterwards. "What can I say about this? God is good! Jesus, he was with us the whole time. We have to glorify [him], put his name in front of everything."

How did players respond to political messaging before and after the final?

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Donald Trump took the credit for Venezuela beating Italy in the semis and reaching the final with his Truth post reading: "Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about?" alluding to his move to capture Maduro.