/'Seeing Kohli cry was emotional': Krunal Pandya on RCB’s historic IPL title win

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya described Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden Indian Premier League title in 2025 as one of the most emotional milestones of his career, dedicating the achievement to the team’s loyal supporters and former captain Virat Kohli.

RCB finally ended their 18-year wait for the trophy with a narrow six-run victory over Punjab Kings, who were unable to chase down a target of 191 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘The Krunal Pandya Experience,’ he emphasied that the win meant the most to Kohli and the fans who had supported the franchise since its inception. He noted that Kohli’s emotional reaction after the win made the moment even more special for everyone involved.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The ones who deserved it the most are Virat Kohli and the RCB fans. Virat has been an integral part of RCB from the first season. So, to win it and see him get emotional was special. Watching him cry was an emotional moment for everyone," Krunal said.

Pandya also highlighted the backing RCB received throughout the season, recalling how he had publicly expressed the team’s determination to secure the title for their supporters.

"The love people have for RCB is incredible. That day, I said on the mic that whatever happens, we must win the trophy for the fans," he added.

Reflecting on his own journey, Pandya called the season one of the finest of his career. While representing India remains his top priority, he said winning the title with RCB, especially after such a long wait stands among his most cherished achievements.

"Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB after 18 years and having my best season while contributing well has to be one of my top moments," Krunal said.

He also spoke about how his growth over the years has shaped him into a more complete cricketer.

"I have changed over a period of time, for the better. As you go through the journey, you learn. A lot of credit goes to my parents and the upbringing they gave me. But as a human being, who I am, has remained the same. I love cricket, still as excited and passionate to play. I have always been a family man. I love my family, kids, and my wife, who has played an integral part," the RCB all-rounder said.

Pandya was bought by the Bengaluru-based franchise for Rs 5.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. The all-rounder was then retained by RCB for the 2026 IPL season.



He played a key role as a spin-bowling all-rounder, contributing 109 runs and taking 17 wickets, including a standout performance in the final.



Pandya was also named Player of the Match for his two-wicket spell in the decisive clash against PBKS, which helped RCB clinch their first-ever IPL title.



Krunal further added, "My parents have been my pillars. When you taste success, two things can happen, either you go crazy, or it makes you humble. I have taken the second route. The more I have grown, the humbler I have become, which is why family is important for me, and cricket is in my blood, mind, everywhere."



Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2026 season, defending champions RCB are currently placed second on the points table with 10 points, and will be looking to further strengthen their position as the tournament progresses, as they face struggling Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Monday.