/‘Nothing bigger than wearing the blue jersey again’: Krunal Pandya sets sights on India return

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared that representing India remains his biggest goal, describing the opportunity to wear the national jersey as unmatched. Reflecting on his recent match-winning contribution against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 season at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he spoke about managing pressure and relying on experience. RCB successfully chased down 206, thanks to a 81-run knock by Virat Kohli and a rapid 55 from Devdutt Padikkal. However, a late stumble in the innings created tension before Krunal steadied things with an unbeaten 23 off just 12 balls to guide the team home.

Coming in during a high-pressure phase, Krunal admitted that the situation was challenging, particularly since he had limited batting time earlier in the season. He noted that a lack of continuity can make such moments tougher, but his familiarity with batting in multiple roles, from top order to lower middle order, helped him stay composed.

His aggressive approach proved decisive, especially in the 18th over when he attacked spinner Manav Suthar with boundaries and a six, swinging momentum back in RCB’s favour.

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“There was pressure. Obviously, this was the 7th or 8th match, and before this game, I had played only two innings with the bat. Sometimes, when there’s no continuity, you can suddenly get into a pressure situation," Krunal was quoted as saying to JioHotstar.

He added that his versatility and experience across batting positions helped him stay composed. “But I’ve been doing this role for a long time, from No. 3 to No. 8. So, whatever experience I have, I try to use it, and I try to be as calm and present as possible in that situation," he said.

Looking beyond the league, Krunal reiterated his determination to return to international cricket, stressing that consistent performances and contributing to team victories are the aspects within his control.

“There’s nothing bigger than playing in the blue jersey once again. My goal has always been to play for India. But again, what do I have in my control? Consistent performances and how I win games for my team, that’s what I try to focus on," he said.

Krunal emphasised the role of handling pressure and personal growth in shaping his approach, saying, “I’ve always enjoyed pressure situations. I’ve learned a lot from my life in cricket, because you only have one brain and you use the same brain in life and in sports. So, I’ve always focused on how I can get better as a person, and that is the reason I’m able to play cricket this way."

He also spoke about evolving as a bowler in the fast-changing T20 landscape, where batters are constantly innovating. “Every year, batting is evolving at such a pace that you genuinely feel, while standing on your mark, ‘Where will you bowl?’ Because you feel like the batter can hit you anywhere."