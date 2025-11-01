/'Nobody remembers who played well, only who won': Fazel Atrachali’s ruthless champion mentality as Dabang Delhi K.C. lift second PKL title

At the heart of Dabang Delhi K.C.’s triumphant night stood Fazel Atrachali — calm, fierce, and unrelenting in his conviction. “For me, runner-up and being 12th on the table are the same. Only champions make history,” he declared moments after Delhi sealed the season 12 Pro Kabaddi League title in front of a raucous home crowd at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday (October 31). Delhi’s 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan was more than a final; it was a statement — a team once dismissed as “too old, too slow, too inconsistent” had become unstoppable under the guidance of coach Joginder Narwal and captain Ashu Malik.

“Maybe nobody believed us,” Fazel admitted. “Only our coach believed us. Even at the auction, no one wanted me, Surjeet, or Saurabh. But we proved that experience and belief can beat any hype. Behind everything was the coach — the mastermind.” That faith was mutual. Joginder Narwal, who transitioned seamlessly from Delhi’s former captain to head coach, credited the team’s success to its unity and the unwavering passion of his players. “When Ashu got injured in the first match, we told him to rest. But he refused. His passion reminded me of Fazel and Surjeet. They stood together like pillars,” Narwal said.

The coach’s words reflected the core of Delhi’s campaign — resilience. Ashu, who led from the front despite injury, guided a squad that thrived on planning and discipline. “We just followed plan laid out by our coach. Every player knew his role,” the young captain said after lifting the trophy — his first as skipper, and Delhi’s second in PKL history. Delhi’s dominance wasn’t built overnight. They learned from heartbreak — particularly last season’s near-miss. “We had the same strategy last year,” Ashu recalled. “But we lacked experience. This time, we didn’t let the opportunity go.”

Experience finally met execution. Veterans like Surjeet and Fazel combined with emerging talents like Saurabh and Akshit to create a perfect balance — a mix that suffocated Pune’s rhythm in the final. For Fazel, though, the championship wasn’t about revenge or validation. It was about legacy. “In history, nobody remembers who played well — only who won. I told the boys, you’ve worked four months away from your families, with pain and pressure. Don’t settle for second. Play for your family, for your name,” he said, emotion flickering behind his trademark composure. As the final whistle blew and the crowd erupted, that legacy was sealed — not just for Delhi, but for a group of players written off and reborn. Fazel summed it up best: “We didn’t need anyone else to believe in us. We just needed to believe in each other.”

Dabang Delhi K.C. crowned season 12 champions

Dabang Delhi K.C. lifted their second Pro Kabaddi League title with a tense 31–28 win over Puneri Paltan in front of a packed Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday (October 31). The victory made Delhi the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to clinch the trophy, and marked a proud moment for head coach Joginder Narwal, who led the side to their maiden crown as captain in Season 8.

Captain Fazel Atrachali added another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful foreign player in PKL history.

Neeraj Narwal (8 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (6) powered Delhi’s attack, while Puneri’s Aditya Shinde fought hard with a Super 10 and Abinesh Nadarajan managed four tackle points. Delhi started strong through Neeraj’s early multi-point raid, taking a four-point lead. Pune struck back with Gaurav Khatri’s Super Tackles, but Pawar’s All Out raid helped the home team surge ahead 20–14 at half-time.