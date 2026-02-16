/'Just wanna live,' says LeBron James on repeated questions about his retirement from NBA

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James is not certain about his future in the league beyond the ongoing season. LeBron, playing his record 23rd NAB season, was asked about is future plans after the current season and he did not give a clear answer about it. The Lakers star was asked the question ahead of his record 21st All-Star Game appearance on Sunday (Feb 15), also shared his post-season plans and health updates while trying to win another title for the Lakers. The 41-year-old, who is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, is averaging 22.0 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game this season for the Lakers.

LeBron James on his future in NBA after ongoing season

"I want to live," James said when asked about his plans for next season. "When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know. I have no idea. Just want to, just wanna live. That’s all." The four-time NBA champion, however, is determined to give his best for the Lakers in the remainder of the season.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"This is beginning towards the post-season. We've got past the marathon and now the sprint is about to start. I think everybody understands that," James said. "Our success is going to come down to obviously I think our health, our coach staff putting us in the right position."

Lakers standings in Western Conference