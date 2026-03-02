/‘Enough pampering’: PCB hits Pakistan stars with $18K fine after T20 World Cup 2026 flop

A strong action by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against its national players has surprised the cricket world and is being seen as something never done before at this level. The board has reportedly decided to penalise each national player PKR 5 million (approximately $18,000) following the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision came after the side failed to perform consistently and could not meet expected competitive standards. Reports suggest that the move to fine the players began after Pakistan’s loss to India in the group stage. PCB officials believe that if players receive substantial rewards for victories, they should also face financial penalties when they fail to meet basic goals in major tournaments.

Pakistan's Super 8 performance

Although Pakistani side advanced beyond their 2024 campaign by making it to the Super 8 stage in this World Cup, their second-round display was far from convincing. A narrow win over the Netherlands and a high scoring but tactically flawed triumph against Sri Lanka were not enough to secure a semi-final berth. In their last match, they posted a good total of 212, but their bowling unit struggled to keep Sri Lanka below the 147-run, they needed for progression.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Captain Salman Agha’s view

Captain Salman Agha openly admitted that the team did not play to its full potential. He said the middle order failed to support the top order players, which made the team depend too much on individual performances instead of teamwork. The PCB is concerned that personal goals often seem more important than team success and the fine is meant to address this issue.

Sahibzada Farhan - The only positive

The only major positive for Pakistan was opener Sahibzada Farhan, who broke Virat Kohli’s 2014 record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition by scoring 383 runs at an average of 76.60. He also became the first player in the tournament’s history to score two centuries in a single edition.