'Woman must accept man's world': Taliban edu minister promotes gender inequality

Taliban's acting minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, has expressed concerning views during an address at Baghlan University, raising fears of women's rights being further breached. Nadim claimed that there are ongoing efforts to dismantle the existing system, ostensibly due to concerns related to women's issues. The minister said that according to Sharia and Allah's decrees, men and women are not considered equals.

He argued that, despite Western nations' efforts to promote gender equality, men and women are fundamentally unequal in the eyes of Allah.

According to his beliefs, men hold a dominant position, possessing authority that must be unquestionably obeyed, while women are expected to accept this subordination.

"The Almighty Allah has distinguished between men and women. A male is the ruler, he has the authority, he must be obeyed, and the woman must accept his world. A woman is not equal to a man; however, they [Western nations] have placed her above a man," Nadim stated.

Challenges in educational system

During his address at Baghlan University, some professors and students raised concerns about the educational environment in universities, including the lack of resources and facilities.

Sayed Sati, a lecturer at Baghlan University, spoke of the need for proper equipment and facilities to promote scientific research and growth in universities.

"The lack of regular transportation for students is the first issue. It should be taken care of because the distance between the city and the institution is great. The second issue is the lack of a dorm, which students have experienced for years,” said Student Yama Barna.

A controversial figure

Nadim, a former governor and military commander, has made a solemn commitment to eradicate the modern secular education that gained prominence in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion in 2001, which led to the downfall of the Taliban's initial regime.

He has also expressed strong opposition to the education of girls and women, deeming it inconsistent with Islamic principles and Afghan cultural values.

His remarks have often ignited controversy and raised concerns that the Taliban may intensify restrictions on female education.

The extremist group has already prohibited girls from attending high schools and enforced gender segregation.

During a speech in Herat on December 4 last year, Nadim said that it would be "disrespectful" for Taliban members to undergo academic examinations to determine their qualifications. He insisted that a Taliban fighter's credentials should be judged by the number of bombs they had detonated.