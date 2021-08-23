Watch | Plan was to assassinate Ashraf Ghani, says former Afghan Prez's brother Hashmat Ghani

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani has dismissed reports of his joining the Taliban saying he has "accepted their rule" but "accepted not to join them". Hashmat is an influential Afghan politician and a businessman and oversees the Ahmadzai tribe, the largest of the Pashtun tribes.

Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Kabul, Hashmat Ghani said that "there was a plot...to kill him and they wanted to assassinate" his brother Ashraf Ghani to "create chaos, bloodbath in Kabul" so that "some of these retired old warlords can play their cards." Ghani left Kabul on 15th August, the day when the Afghan national capital fell to Taliban. The former president is currently in UAE.

He also spoke about India-Afghan ties, situation in the country after Taliban takeover and many other things.

WION: My first question, and an obvious one which is going in the news as well that you have extended your support, your allegiance to the Taliban, is it true?

Hashmat Ghani: This is a misconception. I have accepted their rule. I have not accepted to join them. I have simply told them that in order to avoid bloodshed, I have accepted the rule which is worse than everyone pulling the rug under us. I am staying here to safeguards my tribe, the educated ones and those in commercial sectors. I told them frankly, they're very good at bringing out security, they have proven it in the last few days but they're lacking co-operation of intellect, those that are working in civil service, and those who know how to run the country, those who know how to run the financial sector and the business community. I will be in the country, if they want to join a government that is acceptable to people, I would, I would not join them but I will try to bridge a gap between those, so the country doesn't fall or doesn't face a collapse or faces hunger or starvation. This is my exact statement.

Watch: US jets evacuating Afghans make ‘diving combat landings’, drop flares amid ISIS missile fears

WION: So, what is the situation like right now in Afghanistan and specifically Kabul? It has been more than one week since the fall of Kabul to Taliban..

Hashmat Ghani: As far as security, they have done hell of a job. The only problem is the cooperation between them and the American forces, those who want to leave. I just made an offer and now that both sides are willing, we can interfere so that these people can leave with respect, and they can leave with their dignity intact. Hopefully, they take my offer today, and they accept that. So, we can put some of setup there, so nobody gets killed, nobody gets insulted, and nobody leaves with any pain or suffering. That is the last clause on it. As far as the commodity prices, everything is rising daily because of the lack of banking sector, especially the freeze coming in from the American side. They didn't really adapt because they could have just frozen the aid, but they froze Afghanistan's national reserve which belongs to common man.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Founder of only all-girls school burns records for students' safety

WION: You talked about the proposal, this proposal has been given by you to the Americans. Or is it in terms of both Americans and the Taliban so that there can be some kind of conversation between the two sides so that we can't see the disruption, we all have seen-- so far in Afghanistan?

Hashmat Ghani: I sent early morning to both sides. Basically, what I am saying is all I need is my guys to be allowed to play a role, I want to take over that area and facilitate those who actually have a visa and separate those who are just coming there in order to create chaos.

WION: Another question is, when it comes to India, How do you see India's role when it comes to the current situation in Afghanistan. We know that there hasn't been much public conversation as well between India and Taliban. How do you see India and Taliban?

Hashmat Ghani: India sees that there is a strong Pakistani influence which no one can deny. India has taken a back seat which at this stage is a smart play. I have told clearly to Taliban, not just because of India, Iran, central Asia, Russia, in the west without an international relations or commercial ties..like the Air cargo routes that was established for the exports between Afghanistan and India has been one of the most successful ones for the Afghan fruits, dry fruits. It is necessary for Afghan businessman and Afghan community, especially in the season. There has to be presence of the embassies, all that. Once, both India and Pakistan have their embassies here there won't be much of an accusation that Afghanistan is being used against India or any country or Pakistan for that matter. We would love to see a neutral country. Ties, people to people ties, the politics should not impact it.

WION: And so the final question to you is about your brother. Have you had any conversation with your brother Ashraf Ghani? Any reason that why he left the country? He is being blamed for the current situation by many common Afghans. If u can give us little details of perhaps any conversation you had with your brother?

Hashmat Ghani: There was a plot. And I'm sure he will give the detail of that, respecting the UAE restriction on political activities. You would not be able to do it now but in due time, I'm sure. They wanted to kill him, and they wanted to assassinate him and create a chaos, bloodbath would have taken place in Kabul so some of these retired old warlords could play their cards. I'm glad that he left intact, and he prevented a bloodbath in the capital.

WION: Who wanted to kill him ?

Hashmat Ghani: Let him give the detail. As soon as he feels that he can leave UAE, he can be in a country where he can make political statements which are accepted.

WION: Thank you so much for speaking. It's a pleasure having you here and we will continue the conversation. Thank you so much.

Hashmat Ghani: Thank you, and thanks for the concern from the common Indian towards the Afghans and I am sure that ties between the people will never be impacted. Politics comes and goes, but people stay. We share a subcontinent. We share ties and I hope one day we'll see a smooth political relationship between India, Pakistan & Central Asia. And another 300 to 400 million people will get a life and future without having to point barrels of guns at each other.