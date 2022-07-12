Watch: Pakistani woman journalist slaps boy while speaking on camera

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Pakistani female journalist slapping a boy for heckling her on camera. She claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9. Over 4,00,000 people have watched the video that was tweeted.

The journalist in the video was presenting a piece to the camera when she became enraged by anything the boy standing next to her said or did. Initially, it was unknown why she was so enraged, but as soon as she was done reporting, she slapped the heckler. It is believed that the youngster said something uncalled for that caused the reporter to lose her composure.

Check out the video here:

The video has gotten thousands of likes and retweets since it was posted on various platforms. A user of the social media site commented on the video by writing, "Zarur koi batameeezi ki ho gi is ne. (The man would definitely have misbehaved).

After receiving criticism for her behaviour, the reporter, who goes by the name Maira Hashmi, gave an explanation. She claimed the youngster was bullying a family in a posting on Twitter. She claimed the family was irritated by him despite her attempts to reason with him to cease. According to Maira Hashmi, it didn't seem right for her to put up with this behaviour any longer.





