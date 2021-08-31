Watch: Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani’s emotional song video about homeland goes viral

When the whole world’s eyes are stuck on Afghanistan as numerous citizens flee the Taliban rule over the country, a video of Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani singing about his homeland after being evacuated to the US has caught the attention of the netizens.

Watch:

Your tired of anguish, my homeland



Your without song and melody, my homeland



Your pained but without medicine, my homeland



Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EoIVS7bPmz — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 29, 2021 ×

The video, which was shared by New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan along with a translation of the lyrics on social media, has gone viral. It has got over 65,400 views.

The origins of the video are not clear. “He sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US,” reads the caption.

The video has left netizens emotional as several people have poured their hearts out while commenting on it. Many have also reshared and liked it. Some people also said they are praying for the people of Afghanistan.

In the last some days, several Afghan citizens along with nationals of other countries were evacuated after Taliban took over the country.

