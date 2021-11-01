US trained Afghan government members join ISIS-K to 'resist' Taliban, reveals report

A recent report has revealed that members of the previous Afghan government have joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) to fight against the Taliban.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the members of intelligence body of the previous government are now working with ISIS-K to survive.

These people mostly include US-trained Afghan spies.

The report also highlights how the former Afghan spies are joining ISIS-K to have a stable source of income. These people were left broke after the government collapsed.

The report comes at a time when Afghanistan has already been witnessing a surge in assassinations and bomb blasts.

Also, as many as 65 terrorists affiliated to Islamic State (IS) have surrendered to Taliban-led authorities.

In October, a US Department of Defence official had revealed that ISIS-K might strike American targets in as little as six months, while Al Qaeda can also improve its capabilities.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of Defense for policy, said before the Senate Armed Services Committee that neither terror organisation poses an immediate danger, but that they must be treated seriously since that might change in a short period.

"I think the intelligence community currently assesses that both ISIS-K and al Qaeda have the intent to conduct external operations, including against the United States. But neither currently can do so," Kahl said.

"We could see ISIS-K generate that capability in somewhere between six or 12 months. I think the current assessment by the intelligence community is that al Qaeda would take a year or two to reconstitute that capability."

(With inputs from Agencies)