These 40 fighters to stay in Afghanistan to avenge the deaths of 13 US troops

A team of SAS fighters has volunteered to avenge the deaths of 13 US troops killed in an airport suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The diehard squad is said to have 40 members who have asked to stay in the country in order to fight the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K).

The Special Air Service (SAS) is a British Army special forces unit. The unit specialises in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, direct action, and covert reconnaissance, among other things.



Also read | Several rockets fired towards Kabul airport, intercepted by US defence system: Report



According to sources, the SAS party is likely to establish a base along the lawless Afghan-Pakistan border in order to conduct covert operations against the ultra-violent Islamic State Khorasan Province jihadists based in eastern Afghanistan.



Watch: Taliban militants surround TV anchor during news show as video goes viral

Their base will also be used by the Royal Navy's SBS special forces, the US Army's Delta Force, and the US Navy Seals – the unit responsible for the assassination of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011.



Also Read: Taliban accuses Ashraf Ghani of fleeing the country with money

Drones and strike planes from the United States and possibly the United Kingdom will assist the troops.

The bomb and gun attack that killed 170 people on Thursday was carried out by ultra-violent Islamic State Khorasan Province jihadists based in eastern Afghanistan.

In the first act of retaliation for the airport attack, US troops carried out a drone strike on an IS-K "planner" and another member of the jihadist group.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target," American forces said in a statement.There have been no civilian casualties that we are aware of."

(With inputs from agencies)